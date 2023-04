More than 100 Parkview Christian Academy students experienced a Day of Service on Thursday, February 23. Students split into groups and headed to Feed My Starving Children, Habitat for Humanity, the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, Wayside Cross Ministries and the Yorkville Public Library.

Parkview Christian Academy students work at the Kendall County Community Food Pantry during their Feb. 23 Day of Service event. (photo provided by Parkview Christian Academy)

The students were able to spend the day helping the community and those in need by packing boxes of food, helping to organize facilities and serve residents.