Voluntary Action Center in Sandwich offering congregate meal, Meals on Wheels to seniors

Voluntary Action Center serves congregate lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Rd, Sandwich, and serves Meals on Wheels home delivered lunches to seniors.

The congregate lunch is more than just a meal, it’s an experience and an opportunity for socialization. Lunch is available for seniors 60 and older for a suggested donation of $4 a meal. Family and friends are welcome. Those younger than 60 are encouraged to donate at least $7 a meal.

VAC Nutrition Director Sallie Craig and her nutrition team prepare fresh hot meals every weekday according to a dietician-approved menu. About 150 homebound seniors and disabled individuals are able to receive the same quality meal provided to diners at the community center in the comfort of their own homes through our Meals on Wheels program, thanks to the hundreds of volunteer drivers who assist throughout the year.

All meals consist of a protein, starch, vegetable, fruit, dairy product, bread or roll and butter, all prepared from Sallie’s favorite recipes. Advance registration is required for all meals by calling 815-787-6219, ext. 2.

VAC receives Title 3 Older Americans Act and State of Illinois General Revenue funds through the Northern Illinois Area Agency on Aging and Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging. VAC is a United Way Partner Agency. Since 1974, VAC has served the transportation and nutrition needs of the community through its Community Transit, Meals on Wheels and Senior Nutrition. A suggested meal donation is $4, however no one is denied a meal for an inability or unwillingness to pay.

Volunteers are always welcome. Special events take place throughout the year. For information, to reserve lunch or to volunteer, call 815-787-6219, ext. 2.