Yorkville changes solicitor code to allow Girl Scouts to sell cookies door-to-door

YORKVILLE – There’s nothing more American than Girl Scouts selling cookies door-to-door.

The Yorkville City Council has altered its ordinance regulating solicitors to ensure that non-profit organizations like the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and church groups may conduct their fundraising activities.

After a Girl Scouts troop notified the city that it planned to sell cookies in Yorkville, a review of the city ordinance seemed to show that a permit was required.

“It was unclear at best,” City Administrator Bart Olson said. “At worst it would have required background checks and fingerprinting and we didn’t think that was right.”

Aldermen on March 28 approved revisions to the ordinance that allows persons under the age of 14 to solicit door-to-door without a permit, provided an adult is present.

For those aged 14 to 19, the ordinance requires registration but does not include the full background check.

The changes to the ordinance cover non-profit organizations such as church and school groups as well as the scouts.

Alderman Chris Funkhouser said that limiting the relaxed regulations to Yorkville groups had been considered.

“It doesn’t happen very often,” Funkhouser said. “We’ve addressed the primary issue,” he said, recommending approval.