March 28, 2023
Shaw Local
Yorkville Boys Scout Troop 40 spaghetti fundraiser set for April 14

By Shaw Local News Network
The Yorkville Boy Scouts of America Troop 40 will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at American Legion Post 489, 9054 Veterans Parkway, Yorkville.

Everyone is invited to attend the fundraiser. Proceeds will go toward funding the troop’s summer camps, campouts, learning activities and equipment. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad and breadsticks.

The cost is $12 per person, $35 per family, $8 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available from any Troop 40 Scout, at the door the day of the event, or at Shop and Sells, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, in front of Jewel-Osco, 234 E. Veterans Pkwy., Yorkville.

The troop will provide families in need a spaghetti dinner through the Kendall County Food Pantry. Patrons unable to attend can buy tickets to be donated.

For information, visit yorkvilletroop40.org.