Plano library participating in 2023 Library Road Trip program

The Plano Community Library District announced it will be participating in the 2023 Library Road Trip program.

Starting March 25, patrons of participating libraries can pick up a Library Road Trip passport at any participating library and receive a souvenir gift and stamp on their passport. Patrons then can take their passport to other participating libraries to receive additional stamps and souvenirs, while supplies last.

Passports must be turned into patrons’ home libraries on or before April 30 to be entered in a drawing for a grand prize of a gift basket provided by the patron’s home library

Passport holders are encouraged to visit as many of the 17 participating libraries as possible, as the more libraries visited, the better the chances of winning the grand prize.

Other participating libraries include Charles B Phillips Library in Newark, Coal City Public Library District, Fossil Ridge Public Library District, Morris Area Public Library District, Oswego Public Library District (Oswego location), Plainfield Public Library District, Seneca Public Library District, Three Rivers Public Library District (Channahon and Minooka), Wilmington Public Library District, Yorkville Public Library District, Joliet Public Library, Manhattan-Elwood Public Library, Messenger Public Library (North Aurora), Sandwich Public Library District, Somonauk Public Library District.

For information, call the Plano Library at 630-552-2009.