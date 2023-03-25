Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, March 24: Plano softball bangs out 13 hits, beats Westmont

SOFTBALL

Plano 18, Westmont 6 (5 innings)

Bri Clark was 4-for-4 with three doubles, Alex Bishop went 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run, Lindsey Cocks was 2-for-3 with a triple, and Maddy Leftridge had five stolen bases and walked four times for the Reapers, who banged out 13 hits.

Plainfield South 6, Sandwich 4

The visiting Cougars scored four runs in the top of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and went on to the nonconference win. Lily Getz was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Allison Olson was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, run scored and RBI for Sandwich.