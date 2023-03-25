March 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

Oswego American Legion planning April 22 craft show

By Shaw Local News Network
Oswego American Legion hosting craft show Dec. 3

Oswego American Legion hosting craft show April 22.

The Oswego American Legion is hosting a spring craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Legion Post 675, 19 W. Washington St. in Oswego. Admission is free.

A variety of vendors and crafters are participating at the event, which will take place indoors. Each participant has donated an item to be raffled. Raffle tickets will be available for $1 each or 6 for $5. All funds raised go to the American Legion to help support local veterans.

Anyone interested in participating as a vendor should call Oswego American Legion Post 675 at 630-554-8517.