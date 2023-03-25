Oswego American Legion planning April 22 craft show

The Oswego American Legion is hosting a spring craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Legion Post 675, 19 W. Washington St. in Oswego. Admission is free.

A variety of vendors and crafters are participating at the event, which will take place indoors. Each participant has donated an item to be raffled. Raffle tickets will be available for $1 each or 6 for $5. All funds raised go to the American Legion to help support local veterans.

Anyone interested in participating as a vendor should call Oswego American Legion Post 675 at 630-554-8517.