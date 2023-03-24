Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, March 23: Sandwich softball, Plano baseball both win

SOFTBALL

Sandwich 7, Somonauk 3

Alexis Sexton went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI and Peyton Dudzik struck out 12 for Sandwich.

BASEBALL

Plainfield Central 8, Yorkville Christian 0

Trey Lombardo and Jess Seaton had the lone two hits for the Mustangs.

Plano 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 6

Nick Serio was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Reapers, who broke open a tie game with a six-run fourth inning. Jason Phillips was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Oswego 2, Minooka 2

Anna Johnson and Natalie Braun scored goals for the Panthers in their conference opener.