Oswego SD308 Board considering $2.4M in contracts for high school tennis court, running track projects

OSWEGO -- The tennis courts and outdoor running tracks at both of Oswego School District 308′s two high schools are in such poor condition that officials are concerned about the safety of students using them.

SD308 Director of Operations William Queen told the Oswego School Board on March 20 that of the dozen tennis courts each at Oswego High School and Oswego East High School, half cannot be used and the remainder are barely serviceable.

Queen presented board members with a plan to completely rebuild the courts, recommending they award a $1.6 million contract for the work to Abbey Paving of Aurora, the low bidder.

The tracks at the two high schools are in such bad shape that a recent assessment advised school officials that the running surfaces will not be usable for competition in the coming school year.

Last resurfaced in 2013, the tracks have received no major renovation in more than 20 years.

Like the tennis courts, the wear and tear to the track surfaces is creating safety concerns, Queen told the board.

Queen recommended that board members award a $797,000 contract to low-bidder Schroeder Asphalt Services of Huntley to handle the project, along with a $35,000 contract for additional work at OEHS.

The board is expected to approve the projects on April 11, with the work to start after school lets out this spring.