Plano police reports / March 23, 2023

Information in the March 23, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI charge after crash

Plano police arrested Alan Vega, 29, of the 900 block of Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 1:59 a.m. March 19 on North Hugh Street at West Abe Street. Police said Vega was charged with driving under the influence and ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Motorist ticketed

Plano police ticketed Allison Sautter, 30, of the 1400 block of Timothy Road, DeKalb, with improper use of registration and speeding after a traffic stop at 11:09 a.m. March 19 on Route 34 at Michell Drive. Police said Sautter was given a notice to appear in court.