Oswego SD308 announces PRIDE winners for February

Oswego SD308 recognized the February 2023 winners of the PRIDE (Proudly Recognizing Individuals Demonstrating Excellence) Recognition Program on Monday, Feb. 27 at its Board of Education meeting. Prior to the meeting, Dr. Sparlin visited each winner at their school/building to announce and celebrate their recognition.

The winners for the month of February 2023 are:

Teachers of the Month, sponsored by Allied First Bank: Alli Anderson, TOSA (Teacher on Special Assignment), District Administration Center; Erin Gleason, TOSA, District Administration Center; Dominique Rquibi, TOSA, District Administration Center; and Raggin Sondergroth, TOSA, District Administration Center.

Employees of the Month, co-sponsored by Chick-fil-A and Huntington Learning Center: Mike Bailey, mechanic, Maintenance Department; and Dan Long, building engineer, Boulder Hill Elementary.

Oswego School District 308 Employees of the Month for February 2023. (photo provided by Oswego Community Unit School District 308)

The winners received recognition and prizes from the District Partner sponsors of the PRIDE program: Allied First Bank, Chick-fil-A, Hunting Learning Center and Culvers.

“The individuals honored and recognized as PRIDE winners not only go above and beyond for our students and schools but they also reflect the true meaning of service,” said Dr. John Sparlin, superintendent of schools. “The board and I are honored to recognize our teachers and our employees through this program for all they do on a daily basis for the success of our students.”

The school board implemented this program in fall 2015 to recognize, promote and celebrate the many contributions made by teachers and employees across the district.

To nominate an individual and learn more about the PRIDE program, visit sd308.org/PRIDE.