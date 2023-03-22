Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, March 21: Sandwich baseball, softball both win

BASEBALL
Sandwich 9, Rock Falls 3
Austin Marks was 2-for-3 with four runs scored and Chris Barbor struck out five over five innings of shutout relief for the Indians.
Genoa-Kingston 6, Plano 5
The visiting Cogs scored a run on an error in the top of the sixth to break a 5-5 tie and went on to the nonconference win. Rylan Aguirre was 3-for-3 with a homer, double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Reapers. Nick Serio was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Plano (0-3).
Lincoln-Way West 3, Yorkville 1
Minnesota commit Simon Skroch struck out nine and allowed three unearned runs on five hits over five innings for the Foxes (0-3). Gage Range had both of Yorkville’s hits.
Homewood-Flossmoor 16, Oswego East 6
Zach Polubinski and Eric Lewis each drove in two runs for the Wolves (0-1).
Oswego 6, Benet 2
Trey Hernandez had two hits and RBIs, Chase Gerwig scored two runs and the Panthers scored five runs in the fourth for the nonconference win. Winning pitcher Bryson Mello struck out six over five innings, allowing two runs on three hits.
SOFTBALL
Sandwich 7, DeKalb 4
Aubrey Cyr struck out 11 and scattered five hits and Breanna Sexton went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and run scored for the Indians.
Oswego 9, Naperville North 5
Rikka Ludvigson had a two-run double, winning pitcher Aubriella Garza had two hits including Oswego’s first home run of the season, Kiyah Chavez had two hits and Marissa Moffett three stolen bases for the Panthers.