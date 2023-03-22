Oswego SD308 Board weighs village’s request for $161,932 for roundabout near Oswego East High

OSWEGO – Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Wolf’s Crossing and Harvey roads in front of Oswego East High School is expected to get underway this spring even as the village of Oswego and Oswego SD308 continue to haggle over the cost.

SD308 Chief Financial Officer John Petzke told the Oswego School Board on March 20 that the village is seeking $161,932 from the district as its share of the project.

In 2003, the village and the school district made an agreement that the district would pay 25% of the cost for a future traffic signal at the Wolf’s Crossing and Harvey Road intersection.

Since then, engineers have determined that a roundabout would be a safer and more efficient arrangement.

Roundabouts allow traffic to flow in a counterclockwise pattern around a central island. Vehicles entering a roundabout yield to traffic already in the circle.

Drivers circle the island until they reach the desired roadway on which they wish to proceed. Typically, traffic slows in a roundabout but does not stop and the risk of head-on or T-bone crashes is virtually eliminated.

Roundabouts function without traffic signals and that distinction is an issue for some members of the School Board when it comes to the district’s responsibility under the agreement with the village.

“They are not the same thing,” board member Jennifer Johnson said.

Petzke told the board that a letter from the village identifies the $161,932 figure as 25% of the cost of a traffic signal.

The total cost for the roundabout is about $8.2 million, village officials have said in the past.

Petzke summarized the decision before the board with a question.

“What do we deem as a fair price for that traffic intersection?” Petzke said.

The intersection is located immediately to the southeast of the high school building and provides one of the major gateways to the school for vehicle traffic.

Board member Jared Ploger said that despite the distinction between a roundabout and a signalized traffic intersection, the School Board has an obligation under the agreement with the village.

“We are inheritors of that agreement,” Ploger said. “That’s the piece we have to honor; the intent of that board in 2003. We have to act in good faith here.”

Ploger suggested that the perhaps the village could subtract the school district’s contribution from its share of land-cash monies expected to be produced from new residential development along Wolf’s Crossing Road.

Attorney Stuart Whitt of Aurora, who has long represented the district, responded by saying that if the district can negotiate that option, it should tie the payments to a specific development project.

Whitt said the district will seek additional information from the village on how it arrived at the $161,932 it is requesting.

The issue is expected to come back to the board next month.

Construction on the roundabout is expected to start as soon as school lets out for summer vacation. Completion is expected by Nov. 22.

During the work, the intersection is to be completely closed.