Oswego SD308 Board of Education recognizes students for academic, athletic accomplishments

The Oswego SD308 Board of Education recently recognized the award-winning efforts and accomplishments of students both in the classroom as well as those students who participated in their athletic sport of choice during the winter sport season in girls bowling, co-ed cheerleading, boys swimming and boys basketball.

National Merit Finalists

Three Oswego East High School students, Arjun Ramesh, Nicholas Rondon and Aanya Roy, were chosen as 2022-2023 National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Program Finalists based on their abilities, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

Oswego High School Girls Bowling

The Oswego Girls Bowling team has turned into one of the top contenders in Illinois after last year placing third at the IHSA State Competition and this year placing fifth. Members include: Lani Breedlove, senior; Sunny Bowker, freshman; Hailey Jourdan, junior; Amber Lymenstull, junior; Rhiannon Reynolds, sophomore; Katlyn Watson,senior; Madison Watson, junior; and Samantha Watson, freshman. Coaches are Dan Okoren, Brittany Breedlove and Mike Resner.

Oswego High School Co-Ed Cheerleading

The Oswego High School Co-Ed Cheerleaders captured the school’s first ever Sectional Championship this year when they qualified for a trip to the IHSA State Cheerleading Championships. They made it out of prelims the first day and finished sixth overall at the State Competition. Team members include: Ava Brown, junior; Anayya Brunson, senior; Janiya Chatman, senior; Miranda Cook, junior; Sabrina Davis, sophomore; Bryli Elizondo, sophomore; Jaylene Garcia, junior; William Hawkins, sophomore; Tahja Jackson, junior; Connor Kehoe, senior; Madelyne Koehler, senior; Sarah Nolan, senior; Isabella Petasnick, sophomore; Samuel Petasnick, senior; Natalie Smiarowski, sophomore; Gia Smith, freshman; Ava Smith, junior; Autumn Strysik, sophomore; Breanna Thomas, freshman; Elle Tweedy, senior; Abby Vlna, senior; Samantha Wade, senior; and Rachel Zwemke, junior. Coaches are Maggie Hill, Emily Gaw and Arnetta Henry.

Oswego Co-Op Boys Swimming & Diving Team

Chase Maier is a sophomore at Oswego East High School. At the IHSA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships he placed third in the 500 Freestyle with a time of 4:30.29. Coach is Erik Enslen.

Oswego East High School Boys Basketball

The Oswego East Wolves Boys Varsity Basketball team finished the year with an impressive 29-6 record, a regional title, a sectional title and a trip to the super-sectional where the Wolves gave eventual Class 4A State Champions Moline their biggest test of the tournament, losing by only four points. Team members include: Mason Blanco, senior; Austin Caracci, junior; Micah Gatewood, senior; Patrick Holt, senior; Tyler Jasek, senior; Giovonni Johnson, senior; Ryan Johnson, senior; Mekhi Lowery, senior; Noh Mason, junior; Braydon Murphy, junior; Andrew Pohlman, sophomore; Torrin Ross, sophomore; Bryce Shoto, senior; Aiden Sims, junior; Jehvion Starwood, junior; and Andrew Wiggins, junior. Team manager is Symone Lockett, junior. Coaches are Ryan Velasquez and Patrick Molinari.