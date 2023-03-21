Oswego SD308 superintendent search underway; 17 applications received so far

OSWEGO – The search for a new superintendent in Oswego SD308 is attracting considerable attention.

Oswego School Board President LaTonya Simelton said on March 20 that the district has already received 17 applications for the district’s top administrator post, with six of those applicants coming from outside Illinois.

Superintendent John Sparlin announced Jan. 9 that he will be retiring at the end of June, with a year remaining on his contract.

The School Board on Feb. 6 selected Oak Park-based School Exec Connect from among three firms to perform the superintendent search.

At the time, Simelton expressed worry about the comparatively short period of time that the board will have to identify and hire a new superintendent.

However, with so many applications already in hand, Simelton appeared much more optimistic at the March 20 meeting about the board’s prospects for finding the new district head, telling her colleagues that they are now in a good position.

The board is expected to make a selection in May or June, but first is seeking community input with surveys, focus groups and a planned pubic forum in mid-April, regarding what residents want to see in a superintendent.

The base consulting fee for the search is $21,500, along with expenses not to exceed $1,800 and a background check for $800. The cost of advertising in national trade publications is additional.

Sparlin joined the district in 2012 as the executive director for administrative services and was promoted to assistant superintendent for administrative services in 2013.

In 2016, Sparlin was promoted to superintendent with the departure of Matthew Wendt.