Home building surged in Sandwich in 2022; city official, local builder expect positive trend to continue this year

The city of Sandwich issued 42 permits for new single family homes in 2022.

That level of residential construction activity is the greatest that Todd Steffens said he has seen in his seven years on the job as the city building official.

Steffens said when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 many home builders’ plans fell through and new home construction all but stopped. But that changed in a big way last year.

Steffens said prior to last year, the most permits he had issued for new homes in a single year was five. He said he has already issued five permits for new homes in the first two months of this year.

All of the permits that Steffens issued last year were for new single family homes in four subdivisions.

Construction workers install support beams over a foundation on Thursday, March 16, 2023 on South Park View Court, for one of several homes being constructed by developer Ryan Homes in the Fairwinds subdivision in Sandwich. (David Petesch)

Ryan Homes was responsible for 39 of the 42 new homes last year, all of which were in the Fairwinds subdivision on the northwest side of the city, west of Castle Street near Prairie View Elementary School.

Indian Valley Vocational Center students are currently continuing work on a new home in Dutch Acres, a subdivision southeast of the intersection of Sandy Bluff and Griswold Springs Roads on the east side of the city.

Area high school students working with the Indian Valley Vocational Center work on a house on Dutch Street Thursday, March 16, 2023 in Dutch Acres subdivision in Sandwich. (David Petesch)

Thomas Builders is building one house in Sandhurst subdivision, located on the east side of Latham Street on the city’s north side. And home builder L.T. Pfaff built one home in the Fieldcrest subdivision on Bender Street, also on the north side of the city.

There were no new subdivisions starts last year, and none are on the horizon for 2023, according to Steffens.

Steffens said while most subdivisions are nearly built out, there are still empty lots in Fairwinds subdivision. Finney Homes will construct homes on some of those lots, according to Steffens.

Finney Homes broke ground on their first home in Sandwich in February, and the firm has plans for another to get underway shortly, both in the Fairwinds subdivision.

Keith Almady started Finney Homes in 2019, but has been building homes for over a decade. He believes there is definitely a need for new homes in the Sandwich area.

Almady said in the last four years, Finney Homes has built about a dozen homes per year in Elgin, Sycamore, Courtland and Genoa, and he was attracted to Sandwich after seeing the success Ryan Homes was having.

Finney Homes purchased five lots in the Fairwinds subdivision last winter. Almady said he is hoping to build out all five lots this year, and believes that is a realistic goal, based on the interest he is seeing from buyers.

Construction workers install roofing Thursday morning March 16, 2023 on Finney Homes' first home build in Sandwich at 502 W Pleasant St. on the East side of the Fairwinds subdivision. (David Petesch)

Finney Homes’ first Sandwich location is on Pleasant Street, and Almady said he expects it to be complete by early July.

Almady said he has noticed in recent years the market shift towards smaller homes. He said 10 to 15 years ago, most buyers wanted larger homes with more square footage.

Almady said the majority of the homes he builds are ranches, as many of his buyers are looking to downsize after their kids have moved out and are looking for less to maintain and want smaller tax and utility bills.

“A lot of Baby Boomers are starting to hit the retirement age and they don’t need or want the big houses any more,” Almady said. “People are finally buying houses that are the right size for them.”

Almady said the effect of the pandemic was one of the “strangest things” he has seen in his building career.

“A lot of the builders were preparing for the worst, expecting the economy to completely shut down, and the exact opposite happened,” Almady said. “Business has been pretty steady and very busy since COVID-19.”

Almady said while climbing interest rates seemed to have stunted the market over the winter, he is optimistic that it was just the slow season, as his business has seen an uptick in the new year.

Almady expects to build 20 houses this year and said he would not be surprised to see county and state-wide increases this year.