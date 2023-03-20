Find Kendall County candidate profiles on our website now

The April 4 consolidated election is rapidly approaching.

Voters will be asked to cast ballots for candidates for local school boards, city councils and more.

Last month, Record Newspapers emailed questionnaires to candidates in the contested races in an effort to inform our readers as to where the candidates stand on the issues. Their responses are available for viewing on our website at KendallCountyNow.com. Click on the “Election” tab on the navigation bar under “Kendall County” on the homepage and our Election Central page with candidate profiles will appear.

Print subscribers have access to our website at no additional charge. If you are a print subscriber and have not activated your account, please click on www.shawlocal.com/digital-activation to do so.

If you are a candidate in a contested Kendall County area race and did not receive your questionnaire, email news@KendallCountyNow.com. We will be happy to forward you a questionnaire and post your responses. We want to hear from all of the candidates in the contested races.