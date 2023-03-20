Aurora man charged with DUI in Yorkville crash in which six were injured and four vehicles ended up in creek

Six people received minor injuries in a four vehicle crash on Route 47 just north Galena Road in Yorkville late Sunday afternoon, March 19.

In a statement, Yorkville police said four of the injured motorists were transported to an area hospital while two other individuals were released at the scene of the crash.

One of the injured drivers, Jose Montenegro-Garcia, 44, of Aurora, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Kendall County Jail for booking, according to police.

Police said they were summoned to the crash scene at 4:18 p.m.

Police said the crash occurred when Montenegro-Garcia’s vehicle, which was proceeding northbound on Route 47, crossed the center line and side-swiped two others vehicles. The Montenegro-Garcia vehicle then struck another vehicle head-on. All four of the vehicles ended up in Rob Roy Creek, which parallels Route 47 north of Galena Road.

The water level in the creek was very low at the time of the crash and none of the vehicles became submerged in water. None of the motorists or passengers were entrapped in their vehicles, according to police.