March 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

Sandwich church hosting events to benefit Open door and after-school program

By Shaw Local News Network

Items are now being accepted for The Federated Church's annual rummage sale. (Sarah Nader)

The Federated Church, 403 N. Main St., Sandwich, will host its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The sale will benefit Open Door Rehabilitation Center and the after-school care program at the church.

Donations for the sale are being accepted. This is a way to recycle items no longer needed. No clothing will be accepted for the sale. Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the church.

The church is also sponsoring a drive-thru spaghetti supper from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Cost is $10 and proceeds will benefit the after-school care program at the church.

For information, call the church office at 815-786-8595.