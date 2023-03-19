Sandwich church hosting events to benefit Open door and after-school program

The Federated Church, 403 N. Main St., Sandwich, will host its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 31, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The sale will benefit Open Door Rehabilitation Center and the after-school care program at the church.

Donations for the sale are being accepted. This is a way to recycle items no longer needed. No clothing will be accepted for the sale. Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the church.

The church is also sponsoring a drive-thru spaghetti supper from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Cost is $10 and proceeds will benefit the after-school care program at the church.

For information, call the church office at 815-786-8595.