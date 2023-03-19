Build skills or try something new with 4-H Spring Break workshops

Dabble in fashion or art. Get a taste of cookie decorating techniques. Try your hand at making candles and soap. All of these, and more, are possible with the 4-H Spring Break workshops, hosted by University of Illinois Extension serving Kendall, DuPage and Kane counties.

These hands-on lessons allow kids and teens to learn a new skill or encourage their interests, without a big commitment. Topics for March 25 through March 30 include:

· Cookie decorating, March 25, ages 8-18, Kane County Extension Office in St. Charles

· Beading, March 28, ages 10-18, Kendall County Extension Office in Yorkville

· Crocheting, March 28, ages 8-18, Kendall County Extension Office in Yorkville

· Candle-making and soap-making, March 29, ages 8-18, Kane County Extension Office in St. Charles

· Recycled art | March 30, ages 10-18, DuPage County Extension Office in Naperville

· Cosmic Cloverbuds: Aerospace, March 30, ages 5-8, Kane County Extension Office in St. Charles

· Science & Art with Gramps the Awesome Otter, March 30, ages 5-8, DuPage County Extension Office in Naperville

Youth do not need to be 4-H members to participate. Registration is required and space may be limited. Get the details about each workshop at go.illinois.edu/info4Hdkk.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact the program coordinator, email uie-dkk@illinois.edu, or call 630-553-5823. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.