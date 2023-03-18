Sons of the American Legion to host breakfast buffet March 19 in Plano

The Sons of the American Legion of Plano Post 395 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, March 19.

Menu items include scrambled eggs, egg casserole, potatoes, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles and omelets made to order.

The breakfast will be served at the American Legion Post, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano. Adult tickets cost $12. Tickets for children younger than 11 cost $6.

The event is open to the public. Diners can enjoy an affordable breakfast buffet and help the Sons of the American Legion raise funds to help support local veterans.