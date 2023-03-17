City of Sandwich brush pick-up service to start April 3

Brush collection services will be provided by the city of Sandwich during the months of April, June, August and October to assist residents in disposing of branches and brush.

Residents who wish to participate in the program are to collect their brush and branches and leave them stacked in the right-of-way parallel to the street by 7 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.

Collection days vary, based on each resident’s ward. The collection schedule is as follows:

Ward 1 – First Monday - April 3, June 5, August 7, October 2

Ward 2 - Second Monday - April 10, June 12, August 14, October 9

Ward 3 - Third Monday - April 17, June 19, August 21, October 16

Ward 4 - Fourth Monday - April 24, June 26, August 28, October 23

Ward map of the City of Sandwich. (Photo Provided by the City of Sandwich)

Branches must be under eight feet long and free of garbage, metal, construction waste and other debris. Leaves, root balls and grass clippings will not be collected, nor will brush or branches put out after 7 a.m.

Equipment, weather, and other circumstances may cause delays, in which case collection would continue throughout the week.