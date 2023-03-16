Yorkville police reports / March 16, 2023

Information in the March 16, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Driving while license suspended

Matthew Jorgensen, 30, of the 400 block of Lennoz Drive in Oswego, was charged with driving while license suspended at 4:25 p.m. March 12 at the intersection of Route 47 and East Main Street. Police said the vehicle Jorgensen was driving was stopped for a suspended registration. He was cited and released.

Man charged with traffic offenses

Jecorey D. Harden, 26, of the 200 block of North Locust Street in Aurora, was charged with driving while license suspended and disregarding a traffic control device at 10:42 p.m. on March 11 at the intersection of Route 47 and East Van Emmon Street. He was cited and released.