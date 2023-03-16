Timing of Yorkville special census could have big impact on city’s finances, council told

YORKVILLE – It is said that timing is everything. The city of Yorkville is facing a question of timing that could be worth tens of millions of dollars.

City Administrator Bart Olson told the Yorkville City Council on March 14 that the city’s population is now estimated at 24,000, a big jump from the 21,533 residents that were counted in the federal 2020 Census.

At that rate, it will not be long before the city crosses the 25,000 mark, which is the threshold for achieving home rule status under Illinois law.

Home rule communities enjoy certain taxing and bonding powers without having to resort to public referendum questions.

Moreover, certification of a population with 25,000 residents would bring additional money into the city’s coffers.

Illinois distributes revenues from the state income tax, motor fuel tax and other sources to local municipalities on a per capita basis.

For Yorkville, that could mean an increase in yearly revenues from the state of about $200,000, Olson said.

But first, the city will need to conduct a special census to make the added population official.

And that is where the question of timing comes in.

The city is facing at least $120 million in infrastructure costs to bring Lake Michigan water to the community, and city officials are planning to apply for a low-interest loan from the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

The loan, through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA), would be available to cover 80% of the project cost, Olson said, provided the city’s population remains below 25,000.

Once the city’s population exceeds 25,000, the WIFIA low-interest loan will cover only 49% of the water project, Olson said.

That could cost the city between $30 million and $40 million, Olson said, with the city forced to find additional, higher-cost financing elsewhere.

It may be more financially prudent to hold off on the special population count and forego the additional revenue from the state until it has the WIFIA loan money in hand, Olson said.

That the community is growing at a rapid pace should be apparent to anyone driving through areas like the Grande Reserve or Windett Ridge subdivisions.

The city has added about 900 new homes since the 2020 Census, Olson said.

Just last year, there were 285 new houses added, included 170 single-family homes and 115 townhouses, according to Community Development Director Krysti Barksdale-Noble.

So far this year, new residential construction is maintaining that pace with 78 new houses, including 52 single-family homes and 26 townhouses.