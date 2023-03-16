Plano police reports / March 16, 2023

Information in the March 16, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Plano man facing felony charge

Plano police arrested Michael Schmitt, 30, of the 300 block of North Hugh Street, Plano, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 6:45 p.m. March 9 at Abe and Center streets. Police said Schmitt was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle and cited for driving without a valid license. The vehicle Schmitt was driving had been reported by the Elburn Police Department as stolen. Schmitt was transported to the county jail in Yorkville.

Registration citation

Plano police ticketed Griselda Cadena, 52, of the 300 block of Terrace Way, Plano, at 7:40 a.m. March 11 in a parking lot on East South Street for improper use of registration. Police said Cadena was released after being given a court date.

License violation

Plano police ticketed Acosta Silva, 33, of the 30 block of East Crowfoot Street, Sandwich, with driving without a valid license after stopping his vehicle at 7:55 p.m. March 14 in the 400 block of East South Street. Police said Silva was released after being given a court date.