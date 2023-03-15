Yorkville officials set April 21 as move-in date at new city hall

YORKVILLE – When work began early last year to transform a vacant office building into the new Yorkville City Hall and police headquarters, city leaders were hoping to move into the facility before the end of 2022.

It seemed like a realistic timetable, but supply chain problems and numerous construction change orders slowed down the process, and the target date for the move-in was repeatedly pushed back.

Now, with vital computer networking equipment finally having shipped, City Administrator Bart Olson says the date for the big move is now set for April 21.

Olson told the Yorkville City Council at its March 14 meeting that he received notification the previous day that the information technology and security system equipment is on its way.

The sophisticated equipment is the last major component on the check list for the project’s completion.

Dates for a ribbon-cutting and public open house for the renovated building have yet to be determined, Olson said.

The April 21 move will see a transition from the hopelessly overcrowded city hall building at 800 Game Farm Road to a three-story, 41,000-square-foot structure at 651 Prairie Pointe Drive, on the northeast side of the city near the Yorkville Post Office.

The building will become the new home for the city’s administration, utility billing, Community Development Department and Parks and Recreation Department.

The structure also will house the headquarters for the Yorkville Police Department and its 33 sworn officers plus civilian employees.

The city spent $1.9 million to purchase the building, which sits on a 4-acre site and is surrounded by about 200 parking spaces.

City officials say that when complete, they will have invested about $10 million in a project that would have cost twice as much had a new building been built.

The Game Farm Road building, which sits directly across the roadway from Yorkville High School, is expected to be put up for sale.