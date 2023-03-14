Sandwich High School music department raising funds for equipment, trip to Orlando

The Sandwich High School music department is seeking donations for new music equipment and a department wide trip in June to the Imagination Campus at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The fundraiser will end Friday, March 17, and has raised nearly $8,000 of the $8,500 goal, as of Tuesday March 14.

Band director Justin Heinekamp and choir director Taylor Marshall are the leaders of Sandwich High School’s performing arts department.

Marshall said the funds will provide needed equipment like new instruments, music, sets and wardrobes, and sound equipment for Sandwich High School’s growing music department, and the department’s trip to Disney World.

The trip is June 12 to 17, and will include about 45 students, five chaperones, and directors Marshall and Heinekamp. The trip costs about $1,700 per student.

Sandwich’s performing arts department has hosted the Disney trip several times in previous years, but Marshall said this will be the first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Disney’s Imagination Campus, students will attend a performing arts clinic. At the clinic, students will learn and perform songs from Disney movies, see how they are recorded, and have their performances put into the movies.

After their recording session at Disney, the students will perform for the public at Universal Studios. Marshall said both the band and the choir will perform three to four pieces, and will begin preparing for the performance in April.

To make a donation visit www.fundraisegenius.com/shs3303.