Water main flushing to start March 20 in Montgomery; March 27 in Boulder Hill

Village of Montgomery Public Works Department crews will be flushing water mains in the village and unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision during the weeks of March 20, 27 and April 3. Flushing may take additional time depending on weather and unforeseen circumstances. Flushing clears sediment from water distribution lines, helps maintain water quality and verifies proper operation of fire hydrants.

Residents are encouraged to refrain from washing laundry when flushing is done in or near their neighborhood as the temporarily discolored water may cause laundry staining. Residents also should run their cold water taps, with strains removed, to clean out any sediment that may enter the water lines inside the homes. Public works crews will flush hydrants from about 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily according to the following schedule:

Week of March 20: Areas east of Orchard Road to Hill Avenue (includes Parkview Estates) and north of Route 30 (Seasons Ridge) up to Ashland Avenue.

Week of March 27: Unincorporated Boulder Hill, south of Route 30 to Circle Drive West and from Route 25 to Douglas Road, within the village of Montgomery, Lakewood Creek West, Fairfield Way and Foxmoor. (The Boulder Hill subdivision will take approximately two weeks to flush thoroughly.)

Week of April 3: Subdivisions west of Orchard Road to Big Bend Road and from Galena Road to Jericho Road, including Montgomery Crossings, Lakewood Creek, Blackberry Crossing, Blackberry Crossing West, Huntington Chase, Balmorea, Orchard Prairie North and Saratoga Springs. Additionally, the Boulder Hill subdivision flushing work will continue.

For information about the hydrant-flushing program, call the Montgomery Public Works Department at 630-896-9241 or visit montgomeryil.org..