Oswego police reminding drivers to plan before they party this St. Patrick’s Day weekend

The Oswego Police Department is reminding motorists to plan ahead for a sober ride home this St. Patrick’s day weekend March 17-19 to keep celebrations from turning deadly.

“If you’ve been drinking, using cannabis or any other impairing drug, make the smart choice and plan for a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely,” police said in the statement.

In addition to patrolling for alcohol and drug-impaired drivers, the police will be stepping up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are lowest. Speed limits and distracted driving laws will also be strictly enforced.

Designating a sober driver and not letting friends drive impaired are two simple steps to help avoid a tragic crash or an arrest for driving under the influence.

Other important tips:

• Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you serve is involved in an impaired driving crash.

• Make sure all guests designate a sober driver in advance or help arrange ridesharing with other sober drivers.

• Serve lots of food and include lots of non-alcoholic beverages at the party.

• Keep the phone numbers for local cab companies handy and take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving drunk.

• Designate a sober driver before the party begins and give that person your keys.

• If you do not have a designated driver, ask a sober friend for a ride home, call a cab, sober friend or family member to pick you up or just stay where you are and sleep it off until you are sober.

• Never let a friend leave your sight if you think they are about to drive drunk.

• Always buckle up.

Pedestrians are at risk, too. If you are walking, keep an eye out for cars. Designated drivers: Be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs.

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation.