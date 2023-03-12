Plano library lists upcoming programs for March 2023

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Adult programs

Discover Yoga: Yoga is a beneficial practice available to all body types. Each session in this series explores different aspects of yoga, blending informative conversation with practice. Come learn, appreciate, and experience yoga. You may bring a mat, but it is not required. Questions are encouraged. Taught by certified instructor Jen Penn in the Meeting Room. Open to adults. This program is free, but registration for each class is required. Call 630-552-2009 to register. Pose Modification: Friday, March 10, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Learn how to adapt poses for your individual needs. Yoga Practice: Friday, March 17, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Apply all you’ve learned in a full yoga practice.

Writers’ Group: Thursdays, March 9 and 23, 6:30 to 8 p.m., meeting room. In person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, March 11, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Meeting Room. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, March 13, 6 to 8 p.m. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. You’ll leave with a completed work of art. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Home-school Families Meetup: Tuesdays, March 14 and 28, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Meeting Room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Book Club: Wednesday, March 15, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. “Call of the Wild” by Jack London will be discussed. The book for April will be “Emma” by Jane Austen. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome any time. No registration required.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: Tuesday, March 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be at the library to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Classes: Tuesday, March 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m.Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade Triangle Cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to high school students, adults, and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Preschool Storytime: Monday, March 13, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities, and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Rhyme Time: Wednesday, March 15, 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Pizza & Pages (grades 3-5): Thursday, March 9, 5 to 5:45 p.m. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. “Flora & Ulysses” by Kate DiCamillo will be discussed. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Bookworms: Monday, March 13, 5 to 5:45 p.m. For independent students in grades K-3. Join us for crafts, talking about our favorite books, and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read, and those who are independent readers. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Rhyme! Read! Move!: Tuesday, March 21, 6 to 6:45 p.m. For independent children ages 5-7, without an adult. Join us as we have fun with rhymes, musical instruments, and stories. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Sounds Fun: Wednesday, March 22, 6 to 6:45 p.m. Targeted to children ages 3-6, with an adult. We’ll enjoy a rhyming book together and then explore letter sounds and pre-handwriting skills in fun, interactive and multisensory ways. We’ll have a variety of phonics stations for self-paced exploration. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register.

Messy Munchkins: Monday, March 27, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m. For children ages 0-5, with an adult. Come dressed for lots of messy fun in this child-directed program. Enjoy as many of the activities your child would like, for as long as they’d like. Examples of activities include shredded paper play, rice sensory bins, a small ball pit, and an art station. Registration required.

Create Art @ The Library: Wednesday, March 29, 2 to 3 p.m. For independent students in grades K-2. Bring your creativity, imagination and patience—the library will supply the rest. Using a variety of materials, you’ll create a beautiful spring scene. Registration required.