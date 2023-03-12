Oswego Police Department offering free steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners

The Oswego Police Department has received anti-theft devices from Hyundai Motors to help owners combat the rise in Hyundai vehicle thefts.

Hyundai Motors, in response to increasing thefts targeting its vehicles without push-button ignitions and/or immobilizing anti-theft devices, is introducing a free anti-theft software upgrade to prevent the vehicles from starting during a method of theft popularized on TikTok and other social media channels.

More information is available at hyundaiantitheft.com, where customers can input their vehicle’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to find out when it is eligible for the software upgrade.

Hyundai is also providing free steering wheel locks to law enforcement agencies for distribution to local residents who own or lease these affected models. The Oswego Police Department has received the wheel locks and is encouraging residents to visit hyundaiantitheft.com to determine if your vehicle qualifies for one.

Further information from Hyundai:

If your vehicle is equipped with a push button ignition and smart key, your vehicle is already equipped with an engine immobilizer and the software upgrade is not needed.

If your vehicle was produced after November 2021, engine immobilizers come as standard, and your vehicle will not need the software upgrade.

Additionally, some 2011-2022 model year vehicles without engine immobilizers cannot accommodate the software upgrade. For these customers, Hyundai is finalizing a program by which customers will be eligible for reimbursement of up to $50 for the purchase of a steering wheel lock.

Village of Oswego residents who qualify for a free steering wheel lock device must bring proof of residency and vehicle registration to the Oswego Police Department, 3355 Woolley Road. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Supplies are limited.