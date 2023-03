Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc. members drove to Prohibition Junction Sports Bar & Grill in Oswego on Feb. 25 for a dinner ride and to meet with the owner. Prohibition is the newest business to be added to the 2023 Open Roads ABATE Summer Book.

Group members enjoyed dinner and talked about upcoming events.

Meetings for Open Roads ABATE are held at 6 p.m. on the last Saturday of even months (April, June, August, and October) at the Plano American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano.