Yorkville Public Library lists March adult programs

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Computer Basics for Seniors: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Each class is a hands-on learning experience designed to help you feel more comfortable with your laptop or desktop computer. March 16 - Google Tools; March 23 - Video Conferencing.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: Monday, March 20, 11:30 a.m. A new monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

What’s Your Beat? Music and Mental & Physical Health: Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m. Taught by a Northwestern Medicine exercise physiologist who is also a classically trained piano teacher, we will explore the effect music has on our health and how different tempos and types of music might make us feel. Utilizing a vast spectrum of music genres from rock to pop to country, we will discuss the strategic use of different types of music to provide daily benefits from heart health to exercise performance to decreasing depression symptoms. Breathing exercises are taught to diverse musical pieces to help participants along on their wellness journey.

Military Healthcare 101: Tuesday, March 21, 11 a.m. This program is designed for military veterans to learn how military healthcare benefits can be combined with Medicare benefits to provide better overall healthcare at a lower cost.

A Night to Remember: True Adventures from a Local Paranormal Investigations Team: Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m. West Suburban Paranormal Investigations was founded by four friends a little over five years ago and is now one of the only all-female led teams in the area. The group has covered almost 100 Investigations, capturing close to 1,000 pieces of evidence. They investigate unusual occurrences in homes and businesses with the intent to debunk any peculiar activity. What remains is the evidence that they believe to be truly paranormal. The team will show and explain their equipment, tell stories of their investigations and share video and audio evidence that they’ve gathered.

Books & Cooks Book Club: Tuesday, March 7, 7 p.m. It’s a book club for readers who like to eat…or is it a book club for eaters who like to read? Foodies who love books might enjoy this fun club - we’ll read something new each month (food books, novels, memoirs, non-fiction) then at our meeting we’ll share our thoughts on the book and share any recipes or snacks that were inspired by the reading. This month we’re reading “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner. Registration is requested and newcomers are welcome.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: Thursdays, March 2, 9, 16 and 23, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening for ages 18+. Meetings are held in the library board room.

Roaming Readers: Fridays, March 3 and 17, 9 a.m., weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Threads and More Group: Tuesday, March 7, 10 a.m. This group is for people who like to knit, crochet, quilt, sew or needlepoint. Just bring your unfinished project to work on during the meeting. This is a great time to meet fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast. This group meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room of the library. No registration is required. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, March 2, 9, 16 and 23, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: Wednesday, March 8, noon, in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Men’s Book Club: Thursday, March 16, 7 p.m., in person and via Zoom. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. In April, the group will discuss “Boy’s Life″ by Robert McCammon. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome. This group meets in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room; contact the library for Zoom link information.

Horror Book Club: Monday, March 27, 7 p.m. Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy and the eerie should join us for the Horror Book Club. The group will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new book. This month the group will be reading “House of Leaves” by Mark Z. Danielewski.

Monday Movie Madness: Monday, March 27, 7 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon movie on the last Monday of each month. The March movie will be “Death on the Nile” starring Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot. Based on the Agatha Christie novel, Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation turns into a search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s honeymoon is cut tragically short.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us