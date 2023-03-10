Yorkville’s annual St. Patrick’s celebration a two Saturday affair starting this weekend with 5K race, food, music and more

Downtown Yorkville businesses, in coordination with Yorkville Parks and Recreation, will host the seventh annual St. Patrick’s Celebration over two Saturdays, March 11 and 18.

Head to South Bank Original Barbecue at 9 a.m. March 11 to join in the St. Patrick’s Day 5K race. All ages are welcome. Race registration and details are available at runsignup.com/race/IL/Yorkville/RUNSOBRUN All proceeds benefit CASA of Kendall County.

South Bank Original Barbecue’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration continues that day with Irish food and drink specials. DJ Ronnie will be spinning familiar tracks and live music by Interstate Nineties starts at 1 p.m.

The events March 18 feature an Irish parade, Lucky Leprechaun Hunt, a fireworks show and live music throughout the day.

Food and drink specials will be served at downtown bars and restaurants. Participating establishments include Southbank BBQ, Rowdys, Dakotas, Parma Pizza, Iconic Coffee Shop, Suzy’s Bar & Grill and Roadhouse Route 47.

Schedule of events

• 9 a.m. to noon: Lucky Leprechaun Hunt at parks throughout Yorkville.

• 11 a.m.: Irish parade along Hydraulic Avenue.

• 1 p.m.: Gleeson Irish Trio at the Law Office Pub & Music Hall.

• 6:30 p.m.: Fireworks show.

For information, visit yorkville.il.us/632/St-Patricks-Day-Celebration or facebook.com/stpatricksyorkville.