Oswego East High students named 2022-2023 National Merit Scholarship Competition finalists

Oswego East High School students Arjun Ramesh, Nicholas Rondon and Aanya Roy have been named as finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Corporation competition.

The finalists were provided with a certificate of merit from the NMSC for achieving this level.

The selection of about 8,000 Merit Scholarship winners from more than 15,000 finalists is in progress. Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition will be notified if they have received a Merit Scholarship award.

A variety of information is used to determine Merit Scholarship winners: The finalist’s academic record, information about the school’s curriculum and grading system, PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index score, the high school official’s written recommendation, information about the student’s activities and leadership and the finalist’s essay.