Yorkville police reports / March 9, 2023

Information in the March 9, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man injured in vehicle crash

A 25-year-old Plano man was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a collision at 6:14 p.m. March 2 at the intersection of Kennedy and Galena roads.

The driver of the other vehicle, Jailene Ramirez, 23, of the 2200 block of Rebecca Lane in Montgomery, was charged with disregarding a stop sign and driving an uninsured vehicle.

Police said Ramirez drove through a stop sign and struck the front of the Plano man’s vehicle. She refused medical assistance. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Automobile strikes deer

An automobile driven by a 32-year-old Plano man struck a deer that ran onto the roadway at 6:03 p.m. March 3 on Route 126 near Identa Road. Police said the collision caused moderate damage to the vehicle’s front end. The deer could not be located. There were no injuries.

Man charged with driving under the influence

Miguel Sperber, 29, of the 100 block of Colonial Parkway in Yorkville, was charged with driving under the influence at 2:03 a.m. March 4 near the intersection of Route 34 and Marketplace Drive. Police said they discovered Sperber in his vehicle improperly parked on the roadway. A field sobriety test was performed, and he was placed under arrest.

Driver abandons injured passenger

The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a single-car crash at 10:05 p.m. March 4 at Mill Street and East Hydraulic Avenue fled the scene, leaving his injured passenger behind.

Police said the passenger, a 20-year-old Aurora woman, was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center.

The vehicle had run off the roadway and into the railroad tracks, police said, causing damage to the underside of the front bumper. The vehicle was towed and the case is under investigation.