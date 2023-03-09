March 09, 2023
Yorkville police recover items taken from vehicles in Kylan’s Ridge subdivision; one in custody

Yorkville Police Department badge (Katie Finlon)

Yorkville police are investigating a series of burglaries to motor vehicles that occurred late Wednesday or early Thursday in the Kylan’s Ridge subdivision located west of Cannonball Trail and north of Route 34.

In a social media post Thursday morning, police said they have an individual in custody in connection with the burglaries and the items that were taken from the vehicles have been recovered.

If you were a victim or have information to report, police ask that you contact them at 630-553-4340.