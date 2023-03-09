Plano police reports / March 9, 2023

Information in March 9, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Motorist booked after vehicle stop

Plano police ticketed Kirtis T. Woolfolk, 31, of the 12000 block of Grande Poplar Circle, Plainfield, with driving while license suspended and driving on a suspended registration after a traffic stop at 10:51 a.m. March 4 in the 400 block of East Route 34, Plano. Police said Woolfolk was transported to the police station where he was booked and then released on a recognizance bond pending a court appearance.

Speeding 35 mph over limit

Plano police ticketed Juan Carrillo, 23, of the 1400 block of Eastwood Drive, Aurora, for speeding 35 mph over the posted speed limit after a traffic stop at 11:28 p.m. March 3 in the 2600 block of Eldamain Road. Police said Carrillo was released from the scene on a notice to appear in court.