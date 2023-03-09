Oswego police reports / March 9, 2023

Information in the March 9, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Hit-and-run crash report taken

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash at 9:37 a.m. March 5 in which a garage door was damaged in the 400 block of Matena Drive.

Speeding

Oswego police ticketed Syed A. Zaidi, 46, of the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive, Oswego, with driving 35 mph over the speed limit at 10:03 a.m. March 5 on Route 30 at Kendall Point Drive. Police said Zaidi was cited and released on a personal recognizance bond.

Deceptive practice report taken

Oswego police took a deceptive practice report at 12:48 p.m. March 5 at a business in the 2300 block of Route 34. Police said an unknown person procured merchandise valued at $64 through deceptive means at the business.