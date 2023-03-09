‘A wonderful event in a beautiful setting’: Wine on the Fox fest returns to downtown Oswego May 6, 7

Celebrate spring with wine tasting, live entertainment and family activities at the Village of Oswego’s Wine on the Fox presented by john greene Realtor.

This year’s event takes place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St., on the east bank of the Fox River in Oswego. Tickets are now available at wineonthefox.com.

Returning for its 17th year to downtown Oswego, Wine on the Fox offers the opportunity to taste more than 100 varieties of wines from Illinois wineries, including August Hill Winery/Illinois Sparkling Co., Galena Cellars, Lavender Crest Winery and Oswego’s Fox Valley Winery, as well as two seasonal craft beers from Oswego Brewing Co. Local food vendors will offer sweet and savory options to pair with the event’s beverages, as well as non-alcoholic choices.

“We can’t wait to kick off this year’s event season with Wine on the Fox, a wonderful event in a beautiful setting,” Village President Troy Parlier said in a news release. “We’ll have a wide variety of wines, excellent food, great entertainment and fun for all.”

Participants can relax in a scenic park along the Fox River while enjoying live music from seven bands across the two-day event including Karla & the Phat Cats, Junkyard Groove, Wild Daisy and the Bree Gordon Band with Swing Assembly Horns. This family-friendly event includes children’s activities such as face-painting and easy access to a playground.

Proceeds from the event help offset the cost of Oswego’s annual event programming and provide community amenities throughout the year. Fourth of July fireworks, free movies and events at Venue 1012 and other programs for Oswego families are made possible by Wine on the Fox sponsors, participating businesses and attendees.

Admission to Wine on the Fox is free for all ages, however, those wishing to consume alcohol at the event must be 21 and over, show a valid photo ID and purchase a ticket package.

Ticket packages begin at $20, plus applicable ticketing fees, when purchased online before the event and include a commemorative wine glass.

One ticket may be exchanged for a 1-ounce serving allowing Wine on the Fox guests to taste and discover new favorites. Tickets may also be used for a five-ounce glass. Bottles and cases will be available for purchase to those who have purchased a ticket package.

Buy ahead of time to save money on each package and receive additional tickets. Advance Wine on the Fox ticket packages are now available including:

Intro to Wine Package: $20. Eight wine tasting tickets, commemorative glass and wristband

Wine Lover’s Package: $25. Twelve wine tasting tickets, commemorative glass and wristband

Wine Package for Two: $45. Eighteen wine tasting tickets, two commemorative glasses, two wristbands and one gift voucher redeemable at participating downtown merchants.

Tickets are on sale now at wineonthefox.com. Advance sales end at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 5. Packages will be available for purchase onsite on May 6 and 7 for a higher cost. Additional wine tickets are also available for $1 each at the event. Act early and buy a package to save and get more tickets per package.

Outside beverages are prohibited, except for bottled water, milk and children’s drinks.

Wine on the Fox will take place rain or shine. Tickets are non-refundable. For more information and to buy tickets, visit wineonthefox.com.

Volunteers are needed to help make Wine on the Fox a success. All volunteers receive a T-shirt and those ages 21 and over have the opportunity to purchase a discounted wine package. Financial donations are available to Oswego-based non-profit organizations that provide volunteers. Contact Julie Hoffman at jhoffman@oswegoil.org for more information.

Sponsors are welcome. When you sponsor Wine on the Fox, your dollars go even further. Proceeds from this highly anticipated annual event help support Oswego events all year and promote your business to more than 5,000 expected attendees. Interested sponsors may contact Julie Hoffman at jhoffman@oswegoil.org or 630-551-2344.

For a full listing of events happening this summer around Oswego, visit oswegoil.org and search for special events.