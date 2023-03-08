Oswego SD308 forum participants discuss how to empower, support and motivate district students

OSWEGO – Mission statements are often regarded as pro forma for any business or organization.

Generally filled with lofty aspirations, these declarations are designed to explain the organization’s reason for being, its goals and its values.

The Oswego SD308 Board of Education recently adopted a new mission statement. It reads: “Together we will work to empower, support and motivate all students to thrive along their unique educational journey.”

That statement is replacing this one, which still appears on the district’s website: “In partnership with our families and communities, Community Unit School District 308 will educate all students to reach their highest potential.”

A small group of school officials and parents came together on March 6 at a Board of Education public forum to discuss how the district can empower, support and motivate its students. The forum was held at Plank Junior High School.

They split into four groups, with about eight each seated around lunch tables in the school cafeteria. There was at least one school board member and two administrators at each table.

Following their discussions, one person from each table gave a report to the rest of the group, with each of these sounding remarkably similar.

At one of the tables, Chief Financial Officer John Petzke got the conversation started by asserting that the connection between individual teachers and students is vital.

“Education is about personal relationships,” Petzke said, adding that he likes inclusion of the word “journey” in the mission statement to describe the student experience.

“I think ‘journey’ speaks to adventure,” Petzke said.

Parent Michelle Trager said to support that journey, teachers need to be flexible in their approach to students with differing talents and abilities.

Trager also said it is important to support students who are not college-bound.

“That’s something we’ve been focusing on,” replied Dan Arntzen, executive director of high school instruction and K-12 assessments. “College isn’t for everybody.”

Trager also suggested changes in some of the literature read by students to promote greater diversity. She said the stories read by students now tend to have one thing in common.

“The hero of every story is a white, male protagonist,” Trager observed.

When discussing how the district could improve, Transportation Director Mike Dearmond offered a blunt assessment.

“Transportation has a lot of room for improvement,” Dearmond said. “You can make a kid’s day or you can ruin it.”

Dearmond said better communication to parents and students when busses are running late also would help.

When the question was how the community could work better together, Arntzen offered a simple rule for dealing with others.

“Assume positive intent,” Arntzen said.

In the summary reports, common themes were “a safe space for kids” and “empowering student voices,” along with that old standby, improved communication.