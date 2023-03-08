Montgomery police investigation leads to arrest of Plano man on felony child pornography charges

MONTGOMERY - A Montgomery Police Department investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Plano man on felony child pornography charges.

In a statement, police said the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Andres D. Wiley, 48, of the 700 block of Eberly Court, with 11 counts of reproduction of child pornography and 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Task Force took Wiley into custody without incident on a warrant in the 0-150 block of South Grant Street in North Aurora March 6 and he is being held at the Kane County jail in St. Charles where his bail has been set at $250,000.

Police said the events that led to Wiley’s arrest began in October 2020 when they executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Kate Drive, Montgomery, after they had received information that the homeowner was in possession of child pornography.

During the search of the residence, police said they located multiple items of child pornography and seized numerous electronic devices. The devices were later found to contain child pornography.

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the felony charges against Wiley in November of 2022.

Police said they wished to thank the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance with the case.