Where do Oswego SD308 Board of Education candidates stand on the issues? Voters can watch online forum Tuesday

The League of Women Voters of the Aurora Area will host an online forum for Oswego SD308 school board candidates at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. At this time, all but one of the candidates for the four open seats on the board have agreed to participate. The election will be held April 4.

The forum will be streamed live on the League of Women Voters’ Facebook page, .facebook.com/LWVAuroraArea. It will be recorded and available online afterward at lwvauroraarea.org

Voters are invited to submit questions to candidates by emailing them to lwvauroraarea@gmail.com no later than 5 p.m. the day of the forum.

Unlike a debate, a forum involves a neutral, trained moderator from outside the district who presents questions to candidates for their live responses.

The League of Women Voters Aurora Area was founded in 2019 and includes the surrounding areas of Oswego, North Aurora, Sugar Grove and Montgomery. Visit the League of Women Voters Aurora Area website for more information and/or join the organization. All persons 16 and older are welcome to become members of the League of Women Voters.