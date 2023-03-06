March 06, 2023
Somonauk man facing multiple felony charges in battery at Yorkville business last December

By Shaw Local News Network
YORKVILLE - A Somonauk man has been arrested in connection with a battery that occurred at a Yorkville business last December.

In a statement, Yorkville police said U.S. Marshals took Cory J. Gorges, 27, of the 100 block of LaSalle Drive into custody on a warrant March 3.

Police said Gorges faces single-count felony charges of armed robbery, armed violence, theft and mob action, two count felony charges of aggravated battery, and single-county misdemeanor charges of battery and theft.

Police said Gorges’ arrest was the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred at a business in the 200 block of South Bridge Street in Yorkville at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

According to police, Gorges allegedly battered another individual and forcefully took the victim’s wallet following the battery.

Gorges is being held at the Kendall County Jail pending a court appearance March 10.

Police remind the public the charges are not proof of guilt. The suspect is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial, at which it is the burden of the State to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.