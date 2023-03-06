Oswegoland Park District awarded $600,000 grant to develop Farmington Lakes Park in Oswego

The Oswegoland Park District has been awarded a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) Grant by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) to develop Farmington Lakes Park.

The 71-acre natural area park is located east of Douglas Drive in Oswego. The park features the 31.8-acre Douglas Lake, named for the property’s original owners, and is adjacent to the Waubonsie Creek.

In a statement, the park district announced that current plans for the development utilizing the $600,000 matching grant include:

• Expanding access and amenities to the lake

• A proposed boardwalk system with a floating dock and kayak/canoe launch

• Stone outcropping and bench areas off of the existing bike path

• A wood fishing pier and overlook

• Pedestrian access over the Waubonsie Creek

• A parking lot, shelter, game tables, baggo game stations and bike repair station

• New aquatic plants, shoreline plants and outcroppings to help existing erosion and algae issues

• Extend the asphalt bike path to create a full loop around the lake

In 2019 the park district worked with Hitchcock Design Group to create Master Plans for select parks and trails within the district, including Farmington Lakes Park. Parks and Planning staff gathered public input concerning the project during an open house at the park in July 2022.

“We’re excited to move forward with the development of Farmington Lakes Park,” Executive Director Rich Zielke said in a news release.

“The increased access to and amenities around Douglas Lake will provide a variety of new recreational opportunities for the Oswegoland community to enjoy. We are grateful to have received this grant, and we thank those who attended our open house and supported our application.”

Design work will be finalized this year, with construction to commence in 2024. OSLAD grants require the completion of funded projects within two years of receiving the grant.

Lake Douglas at Farmington Lakes Park (photo provided by the Oswegoland Park District)

The Oswegoland Park District’s Farmington Lakes Park is one of 118 park projects across Illinois to receive a portion of the FY23 OSLAD grant funding of nearly $60 million. Gov. JB Pritzker announced the grants March 1.

The OSLAD Program provides funding assistance to local government agencies for the acquisition and/or development of land for public parks and open space. The program is financed by a percentage of the state’s Real Estate Transfer Tax.

For more information about the Oswegoland Park District or to view the Farmington Lake Plans, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

Established in 1950, the Oswegoland Park District is dedicated to “Creating Opportunities for a Healthy Community” by providing residents with exceptional parks, programs, events and service