Oswego Village Board backs plan to pay down water fund debt as it moves to boost street repair budget

Oswego Village Board members recently voiced unanimous support for a village staff proposal to pay off a large portion of the village’s water fund debt while also voting to increase the village’s street maintenance budget.

Village Finance Director Andrea Lamberg told the board during a Feb. 21 Committee-of-the-Whole meeting the village is an excellent financial position to pay off $2,103,400 of its $4,973,400 total outstanding water fund debt, while still maintaining a surplus.

The general fund started fiscal year 2023 last May 1 with a reserve of $18,683,350 and had a surplus of $4.5 million as of Jan. 1. Lamberg said current projections show a year-end surplus of over $2.5 million for fiscal year 2023, which will end April 30.

Lamberg said paying off the debt would save the village an estimated $122,347 in future interest fees, lower future budgetary needs, and improve the fund’s financial position for when the time comes to borrow funds to help pay to obtain Lake Michigan water.

Lamberg also recommended increasing the annual road maintenance budget from $2 million to $3 million by increasing the use of state-reimbursed Motor Fuel Tax dollars from $600,000 to $1.5 million.

Lamberg said the MFT fund is projected to end fiscal year 2023 with a balance of $2.5 million, and said the change would be sustainable as long as revenues remain constant and the fund balance remains above the $880,000 target.

In a straw poll conducted by Village President Troy Parlier, the board voted unanimously to support paying down $2,103,400 in water fund debt in the current fiscal year with general fund surplus dollars, and to increase the annual street maintenance program funding from $2 million to $3 million using MFT funds starting in fiscal year 2024.

At the regular board meeting following the Committee-of-the-Whole meeting, the board unanimously approved the increase in street maintenance program funding, which will use $1.5 million of MFT funds in fiscal year 2024, as part of the consent agenda without discussion.

Prior to the straw poll during the Comittee-of-the-Whole meeting, Village Trustee Brian Thomas asked Lamberg if she saw any negatives in the projected general fund surplus being reduced from $2.5 million to $400,000 after making the debt payment.

Lamberg said it would not be detrimental. She said because the fund balance is healthy, a surplus of $400,000 would still be positive.

Village Trustee Tom Guist asked what scope of work is included in the street maintenance program.

Village Public Works Director Jennifer Hughes said the street maintenance program includes street repair, preventative measures, maintenance, seal coating for paths and parking lots, and ADA improvements.

Hughes said there are about 167 miles of streets in the village, and the program is not being funded nearly enough, but the additional $1 million of funding will help get the program closer to where it should be.

If the defeasance of debt is later approved by the board, the village’s remaining water fund debt would be $2,870,000 and the village would have an estimated remaining general fund surplus of around $400,000 at the end of fiscal year 2023.