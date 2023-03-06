Friends of the Yorkville Public Library collecting books for annual used book sale

YORKVILLE - The Friends of the Yorkville Public Library are planning for the annual used book sale and are accepting donations of gently-used books of all types. As spring cleaning commences, consider donating gently used books for adults and children, CDs, DVDs and puzzles to the Yorkville Public Library.

Donations may be dropped off at the library during regular business hours. The library, located at 902 Game Farm Road, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday.

The Used Book Sale will be held during Hometown Days, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3.

For information, call 630-553-4354 or visit yorkville.lib.il.us.