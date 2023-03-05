Sandwich Public Library District announces March programs

The Sandwich Public Library District offers the following programs. All programs are free and open to the public, with registration required unless otherwise noted. For information, visit sandwichpld.org or call 815-786-8308.

Math Monday: First Monday of each month, 6 to 7 p.m. For grades K-3. Play fun math games and win prizes. Parents are encouraged to play along. Text @spldmath to 81010 to join our math text group and receive updates.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes: March 9, 6 to 7 p.m. For ages 13+. Come play this virtual reality game and try to help your friends disarm the bomb before it’s too late.

Spring Take & Make: March 14, 2 to 7 p.m. All ages welcome. Drop in to the library and make some fun, seasonal crafts. No registration required.

Scribble Bot Building: March 23, 6 to 7 p.m. For ages 6+. Let’s make a coloring robot. Come to the library to make some scribbling friends.

The FBI: A Look Inside: March 28, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For ages 13+. Come meet an FBI staff member. Through his presentation, learn about the inner-workings of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on the national, regional and local levels. Questions are welcome. Registration is required. Save your spot by registering at the library located on 925 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

The return of the library’s podcast, Sandwiched Between the Books, is just around the corner. The second season will begin in March, with new episodes dropping on the fourth Friday of each month. Know someone who would make a good guest on the podcast? Nominate them (or yourself) by submitting an interest form located at sandwichpld.org under the Books & More tab.

Early voting for April Consolidated Election will be available for all DeKalb County voters at the Sandwich Public Library District. Voting will be open Monday, March 20 - Friday, March 31, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. everyday including Sunday, March 26.