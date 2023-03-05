March 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Hilltop Gardeners will meet at Oswego library March 9

By Shaw Local News Network

Fresh herbs were among the items for sale at a Genoa Farmers Market. (Katrina J)

The Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will meet Thursday, March 9, at the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego. The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time, followed by a program at 9:30 a.m.

“Herbology/Fun With Herbs” will be presented by Marcy Lautanen-Raleigh. She will discuss the use, growing and care of herbs, including information on using your herbal harvest. Lautanen-Raleigh is the creator and owner of Backyard Patch Herbs.

There is no cost and the public is invited to attend. For information call Debbie at 630-217-2943. Find them on Facebook at Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.