Hilltop Gardeners will meet at Oswego library March 9

The Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will meet Thursday, March 9, at the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego. The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time, followed by a program at 9:30 a.m.

“Herbology/Fun With Herbs” will be presented by Marcy Lautanen-Raleigh. She will discuss the use, growing and care of herbs, including information on using your herbal harvest. Lautanen-Raleigh is the creator and owner of Backyard Patch Herbs.

There is no cost and the public is invited to attend. For information call Debbie at 630-217-2943. Find them on Facebook at Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.