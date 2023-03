Open Roads ABATE of Illinois Inc. hosted its 10th annual Pool Tournament and Chili Cook-off on Feb. 11 at Plano Hometown Lanes in Plano.

Kamu Maddox took the top spot in the pool tournament, followed by Ralph Gearson in second and Bill Kolb in third. Cash prizes were awarded.

Nine people were vying for the title of best chili at this year’s Chili Cookoff. Pictured are first place winners Diana Rebechini and Sharyl Mataya, second place winner Melanie Baum with Kevin Smith, activities coordinator. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE of Illinois, Inc. )

The chili cook-off competition had nine people vying for the title of best chili. Diana Rebechini and Sharyl Mataya took the top spot in the cook-off, followed by Melanie Baum.